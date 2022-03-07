Bakersfield Fire Department: Dead body found in city well

The Bakersfield Fire Department reported that a dead body was found in a city well in southwest Bakersfield on Monday.
Firefighters responded to the 5400 block of Demaret Avenue around 12:50 p.m. after they received reports of the body, said Brian Bowman, Bakersfield Fire Department spokesman. A third-party contractor made the discovery and reported the body.
The body was submerged about 200 feet in the water, Bowman said.
Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the scene to investigate, he added.