The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the 2600 block of South M Street house on Sunday morning.
The home, which has been known to house homeless people, was completely engulfed in flames but firefighters controlled it in about 20 minutes. The structure was vacant at the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
