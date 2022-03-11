Bakersfield fentanyl dealer gets 3-year sentence

Federal officials reported a Sinaloa man Friday was sentenced to prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
On Nov. 21, 2019, Portillo distributed 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in exchange for $40,000 during a controlled purchase in Bakersfield, according to court documents.
Portillo’s co-defendant, Wilfredo Medina Perez, also pleaded guilty to the same and additional drug transactions. He is scheduled for sentencing on March 18.