A Bakersfield family has been thrown into grief following the tragic death of 22-year-old Ariana Nicole Treece, who died after a dirt bike her boyfriend was driving crashed into a 2017 Jeep Wrangler last Sunday.
“I just don’t believe it happened,” said Patty Cross, grandmother of Treese, who raised her for many years. “It’s been terrible. It’s been completely terrible. I’ve been at a loss.”
Treece, who attended Foothill High School, came from a large family with a long history in east Bakersfield. She had been dating David Joe Bingham, 40, for a few months before the accident.
“When someone dies like this, you get upset because you think to yourself, ‘why didn’t she stay off the bike,’” said Donna Hough, Treece’s great-aunt. “We’re still in a state of shock. It’s hard to believe.”
While driving on a dirt bike down Sequoia Drive at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, both Bingham and Treece were ejected from the vehicle when Bingham struck the Jeep.
Treece hit a curb and a metal post, succumbing hours later from her injuries. Bingham landed on a dirt shoulder, suffering serious injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said Bingham was going 60 miles-per-hour in a 30 miles-per-hour zone. The KTM motorcycle is prohibited on the roadway, the law enforcement department said.
“He shouldn’t have been going that fast,” Cross said. “She wanted to get on the bike with him.”
Bingham could face vehicular manslaughter charges, according to the CHP, which carries a prison term of up to 6 years.
The family has yet to reclaim the body from the Kern County Coroner, which is conducting an autopsy, according to Cross.
They hope to hold a funeral May 21. But before that takes place, they plan to raise money through a GoFundMe campaign and a series of car washes that will go toward funeral costs.
The family has already held one car wash, and will hold another, Saturday, at Freedom House located at 527 Niles Street, in hopes of earning enough money to have a funeral.
“We really don’t want to wait that long,” Cross said, referring to the May 21 funeral date. “If we can get the money up before then, it will be before then.”
As the family waits to continue with the grieving process, they said thinking of the daughter who was taken away too soon is painful.
“We’re going to miss her immensely,” Hough said. “There’s so many people grieving over here, I couldn’t put a number on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.