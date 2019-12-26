A Bakersfield family will be honored at the 2020 Rose Parade on Jan. 1 as the the Legacy of Humankindness recipients.
The family of Nathan Nickolas Street was recognized as the 2020 Legacy of Humankindness recipient back in November by JJ's Legacy and Dignity Health, according to a press release.
Nathan was an 8-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma but died from the disease in 2015 after a 13-month battle, according to the release.
Nathan's parents chose to donate his tumor tissue to research where a live cell line was established. Nathan's cell line has been shared among numerous doctors worldwide and has been used in research studies, according to the release.
“Without research, saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation would not be possible. We are grateful to recognize the life of this incredible young man and his gift during the 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade through the Legacy of Humankindness Award,” says Lori Malkin of JJ’s Legacy.
The theme for the 2020 Rose Parade is "The Power of Hope" and will honor the opportunity to look beyond challenges and shine a path to a brighter future, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.