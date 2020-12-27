As 2020 comes to a close, the city of Bakersfield is preparing to finish out one of the elements that has become synonymous with the year.
After having received $33.5 million from the state in an allocation of the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act, the city says all the money will be spent by the end of the year. The funding has been a crucial backstop for the city as sales tax revenue has declined, and it has allowed many crucial social safety net services to take place.
“The city understood that businesses and residents were hurting due to the pandemic and we wanted to get the funding out to the appropriate communities as quickly as possible to have the greatest impact possible,” city of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy wrote in an email to The Californian. “It was important to the city to use the CARES Act funding to support not only the local economy and businesses, but also city residents.”
As part of the city’s spending plan, $5 million went to rental and mortgage assistance, while $2 million was designated to the city’s newest homeless shelter, the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
But it could be the city’s small business forgivable loan program that has generated the most buzz. On Wednesday, the city announced it had awarded $3.31 million to 521 local businesses through its B-CARES program and expected to spend up to $5 million to aid all eligible applicants among the 659 currently being reviewed before the year ends.
“I think the city has been extremely cognizant of the impact of the lockdowns on the local business community, and we are trying everything in our power to help them through this dilemma,” City Councilman Chris Parlier said in a phone interview last week. “And I still think there is potentially more we can do and we’re going to look at those opportunities as they come.”
The loans provided a “lifeline” to businesses struggling with capacity limits and a decrease in spending, especially in the absence of further federal aid, said Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nick Ortiz.
“Local businesses are struggling with renewed restrictions and we are hearing weekly reports of permanent business closures,” Ortiz wrote in an email. “The city’s B-CARES program is making a difference, the hope is that it can provide businesses with a bridge to either additional federal aid or a less restrictive economic environment.”
The program was similar to Kern Recovers, a $30 million small business forgivable loan program operated by the county of Kern that has already distributed all its resources to 937 local small businesses. The city also contributed $5.75 million to Kern Recovers.
Other areas the city spent CARES Act dollars included a community awareness campaign, aid to the travel and tourism industry and public private partnerships.
Going into the new year without the boost of federal spending could be a daunting thought, but the city is holding out hope that 2021 will be better than the year that preceded it.
“We are very hopeful that the vaccine will start to take effect and people will start to get better, and the population as a whole will see the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus,” Parlier said. “But predicting the future is kind of a tough one. I really hope, and I think it’s a safe predictor, that 2021 will be better than 2020, because 2020 has sure had a lot coming at us.”