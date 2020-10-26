The city of Bakersfield is embarking on a new solar power energy plan it expects will save millions of dollars over the next two decades.
The City Council voted to approve a series of agreements during its meeting last week that allow the city to install solar power equipment and LED lights at nine facilities across Bakersfield. Officials say the new equipment will allow the city to cut down on the roughly $6 million per year it spends on utilities.
In the first year alone, the city expects to save about $1.1 million, and projections estimate the city will save $45 million over the next 20 years.
But the manner in which the city developed the agreements struck some on the council as less-than-competitive, leading councilmen Chris Parlier and Bob Smith to vote against the agreements.
The city used a cooperative procurement agreement to bypass a competitive bidding process. Cities typically advertise projects publicly and receive bids from multiple companies before selecting one. But with vital tax credits disappearing before the 12 to 18 months that it would take for the city to advertise the project and have companies analyze local properties, the city chose to stick with ForeFront Power, an energy firm that has worked with the city for months to develop the proposal.
Still, not everyone agreed.
“I think that we should go ahead and put it out to bid,” Smith said last week. “I don’t like wasting time, but we do need long term to have transparency for the community.”
Despite the concerns, a majority of the council voted to approve the contract.
“We’ve already had a competitive process to get this vendor,” Councilman Bob Weir said during last week’s meeting. “I don’t know that I’ve heard one complaint about anything here locally.”
With the project now in motion, local residents may begin to see parking lots shaded with solar structures at some city facilities, including The Park at River Walk. Other facilities that will be included in the contract are the Bakersfield Police Department Headquarters, Valley Children’s Ice Center and Mesa Marin Sports Complex. City Hall South and the annex will also be partially solar powered, along with the Corporation Yard, Wastewater Treatment Plant #3 and Greenwaste Recycling Facility.