Bakersfield erroneously files taxes, impacting employees and retirees

Mistaken IRS filings by the city of Bakersfield could have cost current and former employees thousands of dollars in unnecessary taxes.
According to a Kern County grand jury report, the city mistakenly reported pension and retirement income to the IRS in April 2020, resulting in the federal agency seeking payments on supposedly unreported income to potentially more than 1,000 current and former employees.
In one letter included in the report, the IRS told one Bakersfield employee they owed $16,910 in unpaid taxes.
The mistake was not made known to the city until March 2021, when several current and former employees informed the city’s Finance Department. The city quickly told all current employees of the erroneous filing via email, but impacted retirees were not informed until July, according to the grand jury, putting them at risk of unnecessarily paying taxes.
The grand jury called this delay unsettling.
“It is further troubling that the infrastructure of a city as large and prosperous as Bakersfield did not discover the internal source of the error for eight months,” the grand jury said in its report. “It is inconceivable that in this age of cybercrime, the City does not have written Policies and Procedures for dealing with data breaches and possible ransomware.”
The city declined a request for an interview about the erroneous filings and the claims presented in the report, but provided a statement to The Californian.
“Informational security, including personal identifying information of current and former employees, is a paramount priority for the City,” spokesman Joe Conroy said in the statement. “We have remained proactive in protecting that information by implementing security measures, hiring appropriate staff, and contracting with outside resources. Those efforts are ongoing.”
The report does not specifically name the number of impacted employees and retirees, but states that around 1,800 current and former employees needed to be sent corrected 1099-R forms, which the city files for each person who has been designated retirement and pension income.
According to the report, the city told the grand jury its staff erroneously created a file that reported pension-distribution information for which no data existed. That file was then sent to the IRS.
Traditionally, the California Employees Retirement System issues 1099 forms for city employees. In statements to the grand jury, the city said design deficiencies in its enterprise resource planning system contributed to the error.
After investigating the causes of the error, the city determined its financial reporting system could generate 1099-R forms using year-to-date wage information, reporting it as pension income, according to the grand jury's findings.
The IRS was then sent the erroneous data, which it interpreted to mean city retirees and employees had earned unreported income. The grand jury's report states employees and retirees were receiving IRS notices as late as Sept. 30.
“In addition, slow responses from the IRS and misinformation from our software provider have exacerbated the problem,” the city told the grand jury. "That does not take away the fact that employees made a string of errors that ultimately lead to erroneous information to be reported to the IRS.”
The report also states the city’s Technology Services department has a staff of 58, when an ideal number would be around 100. An overhaul of the financial reporting system has already begun, with $6 million devoted to the project. However, the city projects more than $20 million may be needed to completely modernize the system.
The city retained an attorney to sort through the issues created by the error, ultimately costing an undisclosed sum. The report states only that the cost was less than $40,000.
“All affected personnel — both currently employed and retired — have been notified of the discrepancy and its resolution,” Conroy said in the statement. “In addition to the issue being resolved, revised protocols have been put into place to protect against future issues.”
Among other recommendations, the grand jury urged the city to create a policy that mandates action to deal with data breaches, malware, and ransomware issues. In addition, the grand jury recommended the city hire more Technology Services staff and provide training to employees of the Finance Department.
The city has 90 days to respond to the report.