Bakersfield encourages residents make a difference in their own neighborhood in lieu of large Earth Day event

The city of Bakersfield encouraged residents to recognize Earth Day by taking the time in their neighborhoods and parks to make a difference.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city did not organize a large event like the Great American Cleanup to recognize the occasion on Thursday.
Still, the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee has organized two socially distanced cleanups planned for Saturday in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Planz Park.
Dozens of volunteers from Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, Clinica Sierra Vista and United Domestic Workers are expected to participate. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias, and city staffers will support volunteers at these locations throughout the day.