Bakersfield employees to receive $3,000 bonuses for pandemic work

More than 1,000 Bakersfield employees will receive $3,000 bonuses after the City Council recently approved the expenditure.
In a deal between the city and Service Employees International Union Local 521, the council voted last week to reward employees for their work during the pandemic.
“These bonuses are an acknowledgment of the incredible work staff put in throughout the pandemic,” city spokesman Joe Conroy wrote in an email to The Californian, “keeping our City operations running as normally as possible in order to continue to provide necessary services to our residents despite the shutdowns and closures seen in other sectors during the stay home orders and the pandemic overall.”
The council voted unanimously on the consent agenda to approve the bonuses, which came as part of an amendment to the union’s contract with the city.
Around a third of the roughly $3.2 million expenditure will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March.
The city’s action follows additional bonuses the council approved for police officers in October. Two months ago, the council approved $5,000 bonuses for all police officers, with long-term employees eligible to receive an additional $3,000 to $20,000.
Conroy said no other employee units were being considered for bonuses at this time.
In addition to the bonuses, the city approved salary increases for the assistant city manager and assistant city attorney positions. The City Manager’s Office has had difficulty finding qualified candidates for two vacant assistant city manager positions, and believes the 12.6 percent salary increase will help with recruitment.
City Manager Christian Clegg said the positions had paid around 12 percent to 15 percent below the market average for comparable cities. The new starting salary of around $75 per hour is expected to bring in more candidates the city hopes will help fit the role.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the assistant city managers oversee all city departments except police and fire.
The council passed the raises 6-1, with Councilman Ken Weir opposed. Weir said he did not like singling employees out for raises and therefore could not support the recommendation.