The Bakersfield East Rotary Club is helping the McFarland High School cross country team precisely where they need it most — where the rubber meets the road.
"They were in need of the most basic piece of equipment a cross country team needed, proper running shoes," Quon Louey, the club's immediate past president, said in a letter shared with The Californian.
"Many of the students in the (McFarland) community do not have the means to purchase them," Louey said.
Rooted in the farm fields about 25 miles northwest of Bakersfield, McFarland may be best known for the role it played the Disney movie, "McFarland USA," based on the true story of a high school cross country team with humble beginnings that was able to defy the odds by winning the state championship under the leadership its coach, Jim White, played in the movie by actor Kevin Costner.
"When I was approached by (the team's) assistant coach to help with fundraising, I couldn’t resist," Louey said.
So Louey approached the club’s community service director, Fernando Aguirre, and its youth director, Steve Gibbs, along with McFarland’s coaching staff, to make it happen.
Last week, at McFarland’s school board meeting, the rotarians presented a check for $2,000 to the team.
Gibbs said the club wanted to make certain there was sufficient money to guarantee that every member of the 24-man championship cross country team had new running shoes. They didn't want anyone left out.
"They had been getting shoes by lottery, virtually drafting lots to be able to pull out who gets new shoes and who doesn't," Gibbs said.