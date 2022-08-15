Bakersfield doctor surrenders license after medical board allegation

A Bakersfield doctor surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, leaving her a paraplegic for one year.
Narendra Raval, formerly an anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital, attempted to administer an epidural in his patient’s spine but instead allegedly injected her with medication used to treat heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms, according to an accusation by the medical board. The 34-year-old woman’s baby survived the delivery, but the mother was in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital for about two weeks, the medical board said.
Raval’s attorney, Dennis Thelan, said Monday his client had retired when the Medical Board investigated the case and he voluntarily surrendered his license. That action prevents him from getting his license renewed because it had expired when the investigation began. Raval doesn’t plan to get his license renewed and was cooperative with the Medical Board, he added. Raval also denied all allegations, according to the accusation.
“He’s retired (and so) he has no interest in litigating the underlying facts at all,” Thelan said. “It was just easier as he enjoyed his — hopefully — quiet years to say, ‘I am not ever going to practice again.’”
Michelle Willow, director of external communication for Dignity Health — under which Mercy and Memorial Hospital operate — wrote in an email Raval does not have privileges at Mercy or Memorial hospitals. She didn’t respond to questions about the reason.
The medical board accusation did not clarify if the patient was at Mercy Downtown or Mercy Southwest.
Carlos Villatoro, public information officer with the Medical Board, wrote in an email that after an accusation is filed, the doctor gets to contest the charges in an administrative law court. An administrative law judge then hears both sides of the case, makes a decision and the medical board decides the final decision.
Raval’s case did not appear in front of an administrative law judge, Villatoro wrote. The accusation was filed May 6 and the medical board approved of the settlement June 22.
“Mr. Raval did not admit to the charges written in the accusation, but agreed that if it would have gone to an administrative court hearing, the Board would have likely proved its charges,” he continued.
Raval was accused by the medical board of gross negligence and repeated negligent acts.
In August 2018, a 34-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital for a scheduled Cesarean section while 39 weeks pregnant. She didn’t have any prior medical history and she was in “excellent health,” according to an accusation by the medical board.
Raval was an anesthesiologist in her delivery and injected Marcaine into her spine, a drug commonly used for an epidural and spinal anesthesia, the accusation states. But the woman didn’t become numb “as expected,” the medical board in the accusation continues.
Raval alleged the medication was “expired,” and injected another dose of Marcaine into her, the accusation states. The patient became numb and her Cesarean section was performed without any problem.
The anesthesia lasted from 7:26 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. and the surgery went from 8:11 a.m. to 8:49 a.m.
After about one hour and 13 minutes of the “anesthetic time for the Cesarean section,” the patient became unresponsive with dilated pupils, the medical board alleges. She then had “multiple grand mal seizures” and was taken to the intensive care unit.
Her bloodwork showed she had digoxin in her system, a drug used to treat heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms, according to the medical board.
The patient remained “obtunded” in the ICU on or about Aug. 29, 2018, and was discharged in September of that same year. Her diagnoses included: complete paraplegia, altered mental state, spinal cord inflammation and brain edema, according to the board's accusation.
The woman also underwent treatment for her speech, physical therapy, occupational therapy and counseling. She used a wheelchair for the one year and after used a walker.
The hospital launched an investigation into the digoxin, allegedly found in the patient's blood, and uncovered there were no expired Marcaine ampules and only digoxin in the operating room. Digoxin had been in the cabinet about a year prior to it being administrated to the woman, the accusation stated. An ampule is a hermetically sealed small bulbous glass vessel used to hold a solution for hypodermic injection.
Injecting the digoxin “likely caused” the patient’s severe inflammatory response, the accusation alleges. Raval denies this claim in the accusation, though the document notes it’s standard practice of care to check the medication before it is given to ensure it's correct.
“He failed to read the ampule labeling and did not adequately check the medication,” the complaint states. “He drew it up into a syringe and injected it into the patient’s spinal fluid in error.
“This is an extreme departure from the standard of care,” the accusation notes.
Thelan, the doctor's attorney, said this verbiage is common when the medical board accuses physicians of malpractice.
Standard practice also dictates doctors should save an expired ampule, and when Raval did not, it serves as an extreme departure of care, the accusation states. There was also no discovery of an expired ampule.
When the first spinal injection did not work, Raval should have assessed why it didn’t work, the accusation said. He failed to do so, the accusation alleged.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.