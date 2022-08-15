 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bakersfield doctor surrenders license after medical board allegation

A Bakersfield doctor surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, leaving her a paraplegic for one year.

Narendra Raval, formerly an anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital, attempted to administer an epidural in his patient’s spine but instead allegedly injected her with medication used to treat heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms, according to an accusation by the medical board. The 34-year-old woman’s baby survived the delivery, but the mother was in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital for about two weeks, the medical board said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases