Bakersfield doctor sentenced to 1 year, 1 day in prison for evading paying $300K in taxes

A Bakersfield pain management doctor was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison Monday after he overstated his expenses and filed false individual tax returns which allowed him to evade paying more $300,000 in taxes.

Janardhan Grandhe, 65, did business with Central Valley Pain Management, 6401 Truxtun Ave. B, and gave checks to employees to reimburse expenses that Grandhe said workers incurred while getting their medical education, meals, mileage and other travel expenses, according to prosecutors.

