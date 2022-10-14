 Skip to main content
Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K

A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District.

Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe, 65, who owns Central Valley Pain Management, gave checks to employees and said they were reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses such as their medical education, meals, mileage and travel expenses. The doctor would then tell his employees to cash those checks and give him the cash. Those dollars were then placed into accounts controlled by him or his family members, the news release stated.

