Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K

A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District.
Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe, 65, who owns Central Valley Pain Management, gave checks to employees and said they were reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses such as their medical education, meals, mileage and travel expenses. The doctor would then tell his employees to cash those checks and give him the cash. Those dollars were then placed into accounts controlled by him or his family members, the news release stated.
“In many cases, those expenses were never incurred by the employees,” the U.S. Attorney's Office continued in the news release.
The money given to his employees were claimed as deductions on his tax returns, and Grandhe gave false documents to his tax preparer to support his illegal behavior, the news release added.
Grandhe also diverted business receipts into his personal bank account and didn’t tell his tax preparer which led the receipts to be excluded from his tax returns. Examples of the unreported receipts include checks from customers for stem cell injection and credit card receipts for business medical services.
The unreported income resulted in Grandhe’s net income to be smaller on his personal tax returns, the news release noted.
Grandhe is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3 and faced the maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $100,000 fine.