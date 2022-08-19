 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield doctor gets 7 years' probation after patient dies

A Bakersfield doctor's medical license was placed on a seven-year probation after the California Medical Board accused her of six disciplinary actions that included allegations her training in plastic surgery was insufficient and led to a patient dying after undergoing surgery at her hands.

Sarwa Aldoori performed a tumescent liposuction, tummy tuck and fat transfer to the buttocks of the patient, identified only as a 43-year-old woman who wasn’t fluent in English. The woman was considered neurologically deceased two days after the surgery. In the Medical Board’s accusation, it said successfully completing an accredited plastic surgery program takes 36 months. Aldoori told the Medical Board she completed a seven-day plastic surgery course supplemented with a one-month liposuction and fat grafting course.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Coronavirus Cases