Bakersfield doctor gets 7 years' probation after patient dies

A Bakersfield doctor's medical license was placed on a seven-year probation after the California Medical Board accused her of six disciplinary actions that included allegations her training in plastic surgery was insufficient and led to a patient dying after undergoing surgery at her hands.
Sarwa Aldoori performed a tumescent liposuction, tummy tuck and fat transfer to the buttocks of the patient, identified only as a 43-year-old woman who wasn’t fluent in English. The woman was considered neurologically deceased two days after the surgery. In the Medical Board’s accusation, it said successfully completing an accredited plastic surgery program takes 36 months. Aldoori told the Medical Board she completed a seven-day plastic surgery course supplemented with a one-month liposuction and fat grafting course.
“(Aldoori’s) provision of cosmetic surgical services … without adequate training is an extreme departure from the standard of care,” the accusation notes.
Aldoori’s lawyer, Dennis Thelan, did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. A call to Aldoori’s practice, Advanced Healthcare, for comment was not returned. A recording on the practice's phone line says Aldoori and her husband, who co-owns the practice, perform non-invasive cosmetic procedures and practice family medicine.
Aldoori must also meet certain probation terms to have her license “fully restored,” a stipulated settlement states. The terms include taking classes such as a medical record-keeping course and an ethics course, completing a clinical competence assessment program and others. An independent monitor must also be appointed.
It is unclear when the victim’s representatives filed an initial complaint with the Medical Board. Carlos Villatoro, public information officer for the Medical Board, wrote in an email complaints are confidential by law and he could not provide more detail than what’s in public records.
The disciplinary order became effective July 1.
Villatoro added the board is only able to discipline a physician for any given violation of the Medical Practice Act to the extent that the law allows.
“This means that the Board may not impose discipline beyond what the evidence indicates. If the Board does so, it risks having its case overturned by a Superior Court judge. Further, the law does not allow the Board to punish a physician. Business and Professions Code Section 2229 requires the Board to consider, if possible and consistent with public protection, disciplinary action that will rehabilitate the physician in question,” he wrote.
Allegations lodged against Aldoori in the accusation include: performing a surgery at an outpatient clinic that's not credentialed as an outpatient surgery center; failing to disclose her lack of surgical training; failing to document any of her discussion with the patient about the risk of surgery; and failing to maintain adequate medical records.
In March 2016, the deceased patient received a consultation from Aldoori and her husband, identified only as Dr. Y.A. at Advanced Healthcare, for a tumescent liposuction, tummy tuck and fat transfer to her buttocks. A Spanish translator was provided, Aldoori said in the accusation by the Medical Board, while she informed the patient about the risks and benefits of these surgeries.
The Medical Board alleged there was no documentation of this appointment.
The patient then returned in April 2016 for a preoperative evaluation, but Aldoori did not have documentation of this visit. Her husband prepared a progress note for the evaluation, but that did not include the woman’s medical history.
A consent form was also signed by the woman in Spanish, but it was “interlineated throughout the document that (the patient) was fluent in English.” This document was also signed by Y.A., but not Aldoori, the accusation states. Villatoro did not answer questions about Y.A. and his status as a doctor, referring to board policy.
Aldoori is also accused of showing her patient a video about the procedure in English on April 13, 2016.
On or about April 13, 2016, a surgery was performed. Aldoori was the primary surgeon and her husband was the anesthesiologist, the accusation states. The buttocks augmentation procedure did not happen because the other surgeries “took too long and (the patient) was under anesthesia for a prolonged period,” the accusation states. The patient’s temperature was not recorded before or during the procedures, the accusation notes.
The victim was monitored post-operatively, but “only four sets of vital signs were taken during the three hours and 45 minutes of monitoring” while other vitals were “not closely assessed,” according to the Medical Board.
“Allegedly against medical advice,” the patient left with family members the same day of her surgery. Aldoori recommended a nurse go with the woman, but the patient’s family refused, according to the accusation. The Medical Board reported that neither conversation was documented.
The next day, the woman’s family called 911 because she had difficulty breathing.
“(The patient) was unconscious and pulseless,” according to the accusation.
She was taken to Mercy Hospital's emergency room, where she was admitted. On April 15, 2016, she was declared "deceased by neurological criteria," the accusation stated.
The Kern County coroner ruled the cause of her death to be a fat embolism because of an abdominal surgical procedure and liposuction with adult respiratory distress syndrome contributing.
