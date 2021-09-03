Bakersfield, Delano police to hold DUI checkpoints Saturday

The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location.
Research proves that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20 percent when DUI checkpoints and patrols are conducted regularly, according to a BPD news release.
Drivers can become impaired when ingesting prescription drugs, marijuana, some over-the-counter medications and illegal narcotics.
The DUI checkpoints will be placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests to ensure drunken and drugged drivers are stopped, according to the BPD.
Drivers caught driving under the influence can expect a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses upwards of $10,000.
Delano Police will conduct a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Saturday within city limits.