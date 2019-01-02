The operator of a Bakersfield daycare has been accused of slapping, choking and throwing an infant boy.
Shannon Perkins, 34, was arrested Dec. 28 after her boyfriend showed Sheriff's investigators surveillance video that captured Perkins abusing the boy, investigators wrote in a search warrant.
The boyfriend said Perkins operates a licensed daycare at their home in northwest Bakersfield. She cares for three young children, and also watches over her and the boyfriend's three children.
On Dec. 28, the boyfriend contacted the Sheriff's Office and reported he had watched home surveillance footage the day before that showed Perkins assault the unidentified boy, who is believed to be under 1 year old, according to the warrant.
He showed investigators two videos, both of which are time-stamped "12/27/18," investigators wrote in the warrant.
In the first video, Perkins picks up the boy and appears to throw him on the ground, investigators wrote. The boy starts crying, and Perkins again picks him up and "violently" slams him onto a sofa, according to the warrant.
She appears to be arguing with her boyfriend while this occurs. At one point, she picks the boy up and shakes him before wrapping him in a cloth or towel, according to investigators.
The second video shows Perkins again arguing with the boyfriend, investigators wrote. She picks up the same boy from the first video, places him on a sofa and begins changing his diaper.
Perkins then briefly chokes the boy, according to investigators. The boy is heard gasping for air on the video.
After choking him, Perkins picks him up and slaps him on the back of the head three times, investigators wrote in the warrant.
Deputies arrested Perkins after viewing the video, and she was booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child. She has since posted bond.
Perkins has not yet been charged. She could not be reached by phone Wednesday.
