Kenny Rogers said it best: “You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.” But for a local politician who quoted that lyric Friday, the next line becomes, “Know when to walk away — and know when not to run.”
Three months into his campaign for a seat in the state Assembly, Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales announced Friday he will not run in the 2024 race.
In a news release, the Bakersfield Democrat said the decision to suspend his campaign came after “many meaningful conversations,” with family, friends and peers. Instead he will direct his attention to the City Council, adding that he will run for reelection for the Ward 2 seat in November 2024.
“Now, more than ever, our community needs collaborative leadership,” Gonzales said. “With the many and varied crises our region faces, it will take all of us working together to tackle issues head on and find viable solutions that benefit all families of Kern County.”
Gonzales first announced his decision to run for the 35th Assembly District seat in late June, in a projected contest against first-term Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, who won the seat in November 2022 by a margin of 21 percentage points.
After his announcement, Gonzales amassed bipartisan endorsements from more than 50 local officials and community leaders, including former Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, former Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and California State University trustee Raji Brar, among others.
While not specific about why he decided to step away from the race, Gonzales said the decision came a week and a half ago, at the hands of pressures accumulated along the campaign trail: time, money and resources.
“I’m thankful for all of the support and people who contributed,” Gonzales said. “But as we got further down the road and that climb became steeper and steeper, it became clear that it would be a far better use of my time focusing on the issues faced in Bakersfield.”
According to the California Secretary of State, Gonzales' state Assembly campaign raised $101,356 from 81 contributors between June 23 and 30, including many local law firms, downtown restaurant owners, Sage Equities co-owner and fellow Councilman Bob Smith and community advocates, among others.
Gonzales said that when accounting for future commitments, the number is now greater than $150,000.
Another factor was Bains’ endorsement by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.
“It was important for me to recognize that he’s supporting the incumbent,” Gonzales said, adding he respects and admires Rivas.
It also comes down to energy. Gonzales said that the past few months have been seven-day workweeks divided between his election, the council and his full-time job.
“And running against an incumbent, no matter who that incumbent is, takes even more time, money and energy,” Gonzales said, adding that in both offices he’s held — Bakersfield City School District trustee and city councilman — he’s run against incumbents. “So I understand what it takes.”
Bains, when asked about Gonzales’ announcement Friday, said she looks forward to focusing on work and not on the distraction of an early campaign.
“I think it’s important for Democrats to support Democrats,” Bains said. “We have a bad habit of fighting amongst ourselves instead of building each other up. And (when) we fight each other, our party comes out weaker for it.”
Gonzales said that he plans to reach out to Bains’ campaign in the near future. For now, the councilman and vice mayor said the city has plenty of pending issues that could use his help.
“And in the future, I would look for a new opportunity, whether it be in the state Assembly or the state Senate — those opportunities, when it's an open scene, when there’s not an incumbent Democrat running,” Gonzales said. “I think that, for me, is the better move.”