Kenny Rogers said it best: “You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.” But for a local politician who quoted that lyric Friday, the next line becomes, “Know when to walk away — and know when not to run.”

Three months into his campaign for a seat in the state Assembly, Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales announced Friday he will not run in the 2024 race.

