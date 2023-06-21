Andrae Gonzales-9009.jpg

Andrae Gonzales, a Bakersfield councilman who became the first Latino vice mayor on the dais in January, declared his bid Wednesday for the California State Assembly’s 35th District seat.

The move is the earliest challenge to first-term Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, who routed Kern Supervisor Leticia Perez for the seat in November 2022 by 21%.