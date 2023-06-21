Andrae Gonzales, a Bakersfield councilman who became the first Latino vice mayor on the dais in January, declared his bid Wednesday for the California State Assembly’s 35th District seat.
The move is the earliest challenge to first-term Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, who routed Kern Supervisor Leticia Perez for the seat in November 2022 by 21%.
Gonzales has since 2016 represented Bakersfield’s second ward, locally known as the “Downtown Ward,” which represents the city’s center, from Oleander to 34th Street, and east Bakersfield to Quailwood.
The Bakersfield native previously served for six years as a school board trustee for the Bakersfield City School District, the largest elementary school district in the state, with more than 30,000 students. He is a graduate of East Bakersfield High School and UC Berkeley.
During his time on the dais, Gonzales’ chief concerns have been the interlocked issues of housing and homelessness, as well as revitalizing the city’s downtown and Old Town neighborhoods. He sits on four city committees as well as Kern’s Black Chamber of Commerce and the Kern County Council of Governments.
Gonzales will not contest in the 2024 race for the state assembly’s 35th seat, which covers northwest Kern County and southeast Bakersfield and has a population of a half-million, three-quarters Hispanic, with a regionally focused electorate dependent on the oil and gas industry.
It’s also home to Delano, the birthplace of the farmworker labor movement, within a county producing 60 percent of the state’s renewable energy.
This story will be updated.