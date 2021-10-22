Bakersfield could get half-inch of rain Monday; flash flood concerns in burn scar areas in mountains

They used to use the name "pineapple express," but now meteorologists call these huge moisture-carrying storms an atmospheric river.
And that's exactly what is coming toward the southern San Joaquin Valley late Sunday and especially Monday.
"ARs can set up in an area and dump rain for 24 hours, and for the biggest storms, up to 48 hours," said Colin McKellar, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
These are much warmer storms than the ones that swoop down from the Gulf of Alaska or western Canada. That means snow levels will be around 8,000 feet, rather than the 5,000-foot level seen during the last storm.
For much of the valley north of Kern County, this storm could bring an inch or more of rain, a huge amount for a single day in arid landscapes. Most of the San Joaquin Valley north of Kern County has a 50 percent or greater chance of exceeding one inch of rainfall between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, the NWS said in a news release. Nuisance flooding and local ponding of water on roads are possible.
But for Bakersfield and its environs, its infamous rain shadow is expected to block some of the force of the storm.
Still, it looks like it's going to get very wet, McKellar said, with one-quarter to one-half inch of rain forecast to fall on Bakersfield from this system.
"This is a huge and efficient transport of moisture," he said.
Those who live in the mountains of Kern County could have some serious concerns, especially those who live in the vicinity of burn scars due to wildfires, such as the French Fire.
"This is a major concern for Kern County," McKellar said.
"Between Wofford Heights and Alta Sierra along Highway 155 is a high-risk burn area," he said. "There's a modest to high risk of debris flow."
All it takes is a downpour of half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain in an hour to start a flood of black water and burn debris in that steep mountainous zone.
"They can run miles before they lose energy," McKellar said.
But NWS has been briefing emergency management officials in Kern County for days. And they will remain in close contact throughout the duration of this system.
"They are briefed constantly," he said.
Meanwhile, residents of Wofford Heights and other areas downstream from wildfire burn scars should remain vigilant.