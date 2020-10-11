Vernon "Vern" Marcois has had it with California — not his lifelong home of Bakersfield as much as Sacramento and the policies coming out of it. So, like 29 people on his phone's personal contact list, he's leaving the state.
The Choctaw Valley general contractor said they left for basically the same reason he's going: "They're not willing to wait any longer. They see what's going on."
Signs are mounting locally that growing numbers of conservatives fed up with homelessness and what they see as California's increasingly leftward tilt are heading for other states they see as having more sensible laws and policies.
EMIGRATION SIGNS
Bakersfield real estate agents see it in the rising number of higher-end homes hitting the market lately and sellers leaving for states including Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Texas and Utah, as The Californian reported last week. Realtors said the buyers are generally coming from other California cities where housing is more expensive.
Local moving companies have taken notice as well. The vice president of Hansen's Moving & Storage Inc. in Bakersfield said it's been going on for a few years but that "last year and this year are definitely higher volume (of people) leaving the state than in the past."
A lot of the people moving are older, Michael Hansen said, but many are younger people thinking "maybe California's not the future that they see ... for their family."
VOTING WITH FEET
Andy Lagasse wasn't ready to retire when he and his wife moved to Prescott, Ariz., at the end of August. It wasn't easy — he left behind family, friends and his real estate business in Bakersfield, where he'd lived almost 40 years — but he felt more and more like he no longer fit in California.
Every time he watched the news he said he found himself disagreeing with what was going on around him: higher taxes, new regulations, recent immigrants, people living on the street. Plus, his allergies bothered him.
"My father told me one time vote with your feet," the 63-year-old California native said. "That's what I did."
In Arizona, he has met several people who also left California. And he said his home lender told him 90 percent of her business is from former Californians.
Around him now things seem cleaner, the sky is blue and there are more U.S. and Trump-for-president flags.
"If you're a conservative, you're probably going to leave California," he said.
HAPPY TRADE-OFF
Chris Danforth and his wife sold their home in Seven Oaks Grand Island and moved last month into a home they had purchased a year and a half ago in the Spokane, Wash., area.
A former oil industry infrastructure manager who lived in Bakersfield more than 36 years, Danforth had just retired and said he was tired of watching what Sacramento politicians were doing.
"Bakersfield was a great place to raise a family and I had a great career with a great company," he said. "But I don't like the way that California is running the state. I don't think they have done a good job with the money that we pay in taxes."
Danforth said he and his wife haven't fully disengaged with Bakersfield and have no intention to. They kept a smaller home in town, he said, and plan to visit frequently to be with their son and grandchildren — and get away from the snow if that becomes necessary.
He and his wife, Elisia, love the new home and so do their dogs, who get to go on beautiful hikes into a 640-acre conservation area near the house. While it's true every community has its problems, including his new one, he said, the trade-off is working.
"We're loving it," he said. "We're loving it."
LIFE ON HIS TERMS
Marcois, 63, said he's not entirely sure where he'll move but that it'll be somewhere in Arizona, probably not far from Arizona State University, where one of his grandsons was recently accepted for enrollment.
He said he's had enough of the filth and the homelessness he now sees in Bakersfield. He'd leave sooner except he needs to wrap up business matters he estimated will take about a year of his time.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's "wacko policies" are the straw that broke the camel's back and persuaded him to leave California, Marcois said. It's "absolutely absurd" that people can't go into a store and buy ammunition without a background check, he said, among other criticisms.
Fortunately he has no family in town, he said; his brother lives in Virginia, his daughter in Oregon and his son in Santa Maria. In his view that gives him freedom to move where he feels most comfortable.
"I'm going to live whatever's left of my life," he said, "on my terms."