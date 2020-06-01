As demonstrations against police violence and racism headed into a fourth night in Bakersfield on Monday, local leaders urged protesters to keep it peaceful and a panel conversation with the city's new police chief was announced for Tuesday afternoon.
Many also sought to learn who is organizing the local protests that have happened since Friday night.
"It’s too organized for someone not to have organized it," said Arleana Waller, the head of the MLK CommUNITY Initiative, a group that aims to revitalize southeast Bakersfield. Waller said she'd like to meet with young people who are protesting.
Her organization along with local group She Power Academy has organized an online Zoom meeting with new BPD Chief Greg Terry at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss recent events and how it affects the community.
"The (police) chief is a new chief and we want to partner and work with him because it’s critically important we all come together and fix issues. We want to collaborate so the community is safe and officers are safe," Waller said.
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who represents portions of downtown Bakersfield, said he's also interested in learning who's behind the crowd of up to 200 people that has turned out the past few nights so he could initiate dialog with them.
Gonzales said he understood the reason behind the protests but felt that violence and vandalism could overshadow that message.
"I think it’s important to protest but to do so in a peaceful manner so we can pursue justice and promote humanity. I think that’s the larger goal," Gonzales said.
At least one local business, Bonnie's Best Cafe, was vandalized when a glass window was smashed by people believed to have been at Friday's protests. Police also arrested a man Friday night on suspicion of DUI and attempted murder after he drove his vehicle into a crowd of protesters, injuring a 15-year-old girl. Anti-police graffiti was found in the Wall Street Alley downtown, a police memorial was defaced in front of The Bakersfield Police Department on Truxtun Avenue and a suspect was being sought for allegedly tearing down part of the lettering on the front of the police headquarters.
In addition, nine protesters from a group that gathered Sunday night were arrested on suspicion of various charges after police ordered them to disperse from the downtown area some time after 2 a.m. Monday morning. BPD officials said bottles, rocks and a lit firework were thrown at officers at various points during the weekend protests but no injuries were reported.
Some people who attended the protests Friday set up an online fundraiser and presented Bonnie' Best Cafe owner Laurie Watson with the money Monday morning.
"I didn’t want the public perception to be that we’re just out here to cause problems and break things through acts of vandalism," said Ajaib Gill, who took part in the protest and created the fundraiser. (A separate fundraiser was also started by supporters of the restaurant.) "The vast majority do not condone that, I know it’s just a few people."
Watson said she was "blown away" by the effort and had received more than enough money to fix the window. Whatever money is leftover she'll donate to a charity or another business owner in need, she said.
Former BPD officer and city council member Irma Carson, who's African-American, said what happened to George Floyd was clearly wrong and she understood the protests. But she doesn't support violence or damaging property.
She said she plans to listen to the Zoom meeting with Terry, the new BPD chief, Tuesday.
"There are some changes that could be made. There are things that happen. I was on the streets in Bakersfield," she said.
She said this is a moment Terry could seize to help build relations between the police and people of color.
"He’s got an opportunity to bring in some changes. He said he wanted to listen to what the people say," Carson said.
Mayor Karen Goh on Monday said she was committed to protecting both the right to protest and law and order.
"While many protesters have been peaceful in communicating their anguish, some are inciting inappropriate violent and destructive behavior. That will not be allowed," she said in a written statement. "I’m calling on Bakersfield to come together and listen in the spirit of humility, respect, and reconciliation to better understand each other – to right the wrongs that exist in our community. We must have greater honest and open dialogue that leads to individual heart change and tangible actions that foster equality and justice for all."
While much has been reported about isolated incidents at the local protests Greg Ardoin, a teacher who attended the protests, said he thought the events were mostly peaceful and self-regulated.
He said there was no organizer and the protests were "completely organic."
While he felt police locally were handling the protests better than elsewhere, he also felt they could show more understanding and even support for the protesters.
"Even just a physical support — kneeling, or engaging with protesters. I have law enforcement in my family and they are extremely distraught by the George Floyd situation. I’d love to see local Bakersfield law enforcement acknowledge the atrocity of his murder and push for justice for all four of the police officers involved in his death."
Of the looting happening in other cities, he said as an educator he sees it as an act of frustration.
"If a student is throwing a chair at me, it’s just them exerting some type of frustration," he said. "Maybe I’ve been inappropriate and need to take responsibility for my actions."
Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez cited Kern's rich history in achieving results through non-violence, including the activism of Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez, and Robert F Kennedy's visit to Delano.
"We have a generational history in Kern County of protesting peacefully, right or left, especially during acts of civil disobedience," Perez said. "...We don't equate vandalism of Kern County's public spaces, used by all our families, as protest. Such acts are an attack on our community itself."
"I have encouraged our community to hold tight together," she said, "most importantly, when the world says we should tear each other apart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.