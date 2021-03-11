Bakersfield commercial real estate brokerage expands into Santa Clarita

A leading commercial real estate brokerage in Bakersfield announced Thursday it has expanded deeper into the Southern California market with an office in Santa Clarita.
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific's new location at 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, Suite 314 is the firm's fourth office. It will be headed by Tucker Brown, a former commercial real estate professional working most recently in vehicle sales.
The office will handle industrial and office sales and leasing, plus land sales.
The company's territorial agreement with Cushman & Wakefield doesn't allow the local company to move further south but it does allow expansion to the Central Coast. Vince Roche, president of the Bakersfield-based firm, said a move like that is possible but that it would have to be done carefully.
"We're not going to do it just to do it," Roche said. "You have to do it strategically."
The firm has done business in the northern Los Angeles County market of Antelope Valley for more than 25 years, handling retail and some industrial work.
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific was associated with the CBRE group between 1999 and 2011. In 2012 the independently owned and operated firm linked up with Cushman & Wakefield. About two years later it expanded into Fresno, and a couple of years after that it acquired a brokerage in Boise, Idaho.
Brown, who worked as a finance manager for Chevrolet and Lexus dealerships, said in a news release he missed commercial real estate and is excited about the new opportunity.
Roche noted Santa Clarita is a dynamic market that has seen dramatic growth as an extension of Southern California.
He said the firm is looking to hire people in Santa Clarita to fill out its operations in the area's industrial and office markets.
"It's a growing area industrially and residentially and commercially and so … proximity-wise to our office, it just makes a lot of sense," Roche said.