Bakersfield College will soon begin offering classes in Wasco through the Wasco Adult Education Center.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at the center, 1445 Poso Dr. As part of a partnership with the Wasco Union High School District, the college will be offering classes, counseling services and matriculation support, with a plan to bring other services to the center in the near future.
“BC’s partnerships like this one with Wasco Adult Education Center and the Wasco Union High School District is all about leveling out the playing field for the residents of our rural communities, bringing college closer to them, and granting them equal access to a college education,” said Abel Guzman, executive director of Rural Initiatives for Bakersfield College.
For more information about the center, call 395-4011.
