Bakersfield College to host Women in Leadership Panel

Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District will cap this year’s Women’s History Month celebration with the fourth annual Women in Leadership Panel at the end of the month.
The panel is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 30 at the Weill Institute’s Ocean Room and will feature a lineup of women in political, medical and legal sectors.
“We are excited about the line-up of speakers for this discussion and hope that you will tune in to learn more about the women that help shape and lead our community,” a Thursday news release said.
Hosted by KCCD Chancellor Dr. Sonya Christian and moderated by Sen. Emeritus Dr. Jean Fuller, the panel will discuss their influences, challenges they’ve faced to achieve success and advice for young women. Those interested in attending can either view in person or through the livestream available on both Kern CCD’s YouTube and Facebook.
Speakers this year include:
Gloria Cannon, Kern County Superior Court judge
Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County District Attorney
Donna Hefner, president, CEO of Sierra View Medical Center