Bakersfield College will host Veterans' Month from Nov. 4 through Dec. 10 to show honor and appreciation to all current and past members of the Armed Forces, according to a news release.
The following are a list of the events:
- Veterans Community Leader Breakfast on Nov. 4 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Renegade Room. Invitation only.
- 6th annual Vet Fest will take place on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the area in font of the CSS Building, Counseling Center.
- Distinguished Speaker Series with Jason Beardsley on Nov. 7 with sessions at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. in the Levan Center. The program will also be livecasted at 2 p.m. to the Delano campus.
- Student Veterans Panel on Nov. 13 from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Levan Center.
- Saluting our Veterans at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. where BC football will go against College of the Canyons Canyons.
- Support Our Troops-Care Package Drop Zone on Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the administration building.
- Veterans Mixer & Coining Ceremony on Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge Center located at 1616 30th St. Invitation only.
- Patriots from the Barrio special speaker Dave Gutierrez on Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Levan Center.
- BC Vernon Valenzuela Veterans Resource Center ribbon cutting and unveiling ceremony on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. in front of the new Veterans Resource Center.
