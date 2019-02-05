Bakersfield College will host Temple Grandin on Feb. 12 as part of its Distinguished Speaker Series.
The author and speaker will participate in three events spread throughout the day focused on her experiences with autism, as well as two events relating to animals and how autism can be used to help people understand animals.
Grandin will speak about her life with autism at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Levan Center at the college, 1801 Panorama Dr. The second event, at 4 p.m. in Renegade Park, will focus on the ideas behind her book “Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior.”
In the last event, Grandin will speak about the core emotional needs of animals, how to identify them and how to fulfill them. This will take place at 7 p.m. in the Indoor Theater.
All programs are available to the public. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2TxN1Gv.
