Bakersfield College will host a statewide educational symposium to discuss policy and alignment of pathways from K through 12 to a college degree on Friday, according to a press release.
The symposium will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, according to the release.
The symposium will feature the following speakers:
- State Chancellor, California Community Colleges, Eloy Oakley
- Senior Policy Advisor for Gov. Newsom, Dr. Lande Ajose
- California Superintendent of Public Education, Tony Thurmond
For more information or to purchase tickets visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/BCIPS.
