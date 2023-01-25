Bakersfield College to host HBCU Caravan on Monday

Admissions representatives from more than 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are set to discuss transfer opportunities with Bakersfield College students from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Monday in the Renegade Ballroom, located on the third floor of the Campus Center.
The HBCU Caravan brings opportunities for BC students who want to transfer to a four-year university. The event includes the opportunity for guaranteed admission to participating institutions, waived application fees and scholarship information.