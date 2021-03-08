Bakersfield College to hold two Express Enrollment Events this week

Bakersfield College will hold two special virtual Express Enrollment Events for new and returning students on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to a news release from BC, counselors and support staff will be available to assist students with their registration process, placement, enrollment and financial aid.
Educational advisors who assist students in affinity groups for Black, Latinx and veteran students will also be available for these events, the news release stated.
“For many, especially first-generation students and those in our rural communities, enrolling in college can be an intimidating experience,” Abel Guzman, BC’s Executive Director of Rural Initiatives, said in the news release. “These events make it easy for new students to get started with a step-by-step guided process that ensures they’re set up with classes, financial aid, a student community of peers, and support for success.”
Students are asked to register for the event ahead of time at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.