Bakersfield College to hold one-day virtual Express Enrollment on Wednesday

Bakersfield College will hold an extended one-day virtual Express Enrollment event for new and returning students on Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m.
According to a news release from BC, the event is designed for new and returning students. Participants will be able to receive help with enrolling for either summer, fall, or both semesters, applying for financial aid, or designing an ed plan, the news release stated.
Counselors and support staff will also be available to assist students with placement and registering for the right classes that fit their needs and schedule.
Those interested can learn more about the event and sign up for a one-on-one session at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.