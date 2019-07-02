Bakersfield College, with the help of Assemblymember Rudy Salas, received $1 million for workforce development through the 2019-2020 state budget
“Bakersfield College is at the forefront of training students for the important technical careers that are needed to develop a thriving local economy in the Valley,” Salas said in a press release. “Under Dr. Christian’s leadership we have seen BC continue to expand opportunities for our students in rural communities. With this additional funding, more students can graduate with the Career Technical skills that will help them get a good paying local job in the Valley."
Funding for Bakersfield College workforce development is in SB 76.
According to a press release, the additional $1 million in funding will:
- Expand the Industrial Automation Program at the Bakersfield College Delano Center by funding completion of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing and Advanced Programmable Logic Controller labs
- Provide resources for Bakersfield College’s program by funding courses in Basic Electronics and Programmable Logic Controllers in Wasco
- Pay for equipment and supplies for all four courses at McFarland High School to establish a cohort of high school students pursuing a Bakersfield College Certificate of Achievement in Industrial Automation
- Pave the way for improved health care skills in Kern’s rural communities through the creation and expansion of health career pathways in North Kern
“Bakersfield College is committed to expanding the skilled workforce in our region for employers in Industrial Automation and in Health Careers,” President Sonya Christian said. “I am proud of the faculty and staff at BC who have developed detailed plans for rural Kern County that can be immediately implemented as resources become available. I am very grateful to Assembly member Rudy Salas for his unwavering commitment to education to make our valley strong.”
