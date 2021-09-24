You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield College, Salas will announce state money for new Delano building

Rudy Salas

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield

 Provided photo

Bakersfield College will join Assemblyman Rudy Salas to announce a new building at the school's Delano campus 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The building is being funded by $14 million in state money set aside with the help of Salas, D-Bakersfield.

