Bakersfield College’s southwest center could likely move to a new temporary space next spring.
That seemed to be the approach suggested by the Kern Community College District Finance and Audit Committee, which met Wednesday to consider how to handle an expiring lease at the current location in the Fresno Pacific University building on River Run Boulevard. While Bakersfield College officials had been pushing for the committee to recommend a more permanent solution, the committee felt a temporary space would give the board more time to consider a long-term plan for the center while making sure there is no interrupted service.
The center’s current lease, which is overseen by Castle & Cooke, expires at the end of next march. According to the college, the company is not willing to renew the lease, in part due to parking issues.
Jeffrey Andrew, director for Investment Property Sales, provided the college and district with a proposal of five possible properties for a temporary southwest center. However, only one of these properties — 7500 District Blvd. — is in the southwest part of town.
Most of the properties also provide fewer than the 22,000 square feet the current center has now, which it has outgrown. Several of them also have parking challenges, including one on Chester Avenue downtown that only has 12 spaces available on the property, with other parking available on the street and the 18th and Eye parking structure four blocks away.
BC officials expressed concern that even if the board decided to go with the District Boulevard property, it would still cost money and take time to turn a call center space into a classroom space, which could threaten the March deadline.
The committee — made up of trustees John Corkins, Kay Meek and Dennis Beebe, Chancellor Thomas Burke and Chief Financial Officer Deborah Martin — recommended that the board consider temporary solutions at its Dec. 18 board meeting.
