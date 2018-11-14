Bakersfield College’s southwest center may move to a new temporary space next spring.
That seemed to be the approach suggested by the Kern Community College District Finance and Audit Committee, which met Wednesday to consider how to handle an expiring lease at the current location in the Fresno Pacific University building on River Run Boulevard.
While Bakersfield College officials had been pushing for the committee to recommend a more permanent solution, the committee felt a temporary space would give the board more time to consider a long-term plan for the center.
“We will have an option...to meet the demand by students out in the southwest on a short-term basis while we work through a long-term resolution so there’s no interrupted service in the southwest,” said Chancellor Thomas Burke, one of the members of the committee.
The committee — which also includes trustees John Corkins, Kay Meek and Dennis Beebe and Chief Financial Officer Deborah Martin — recommended that the temporary options be brought to the board for consideration at its Dec. 18 board meeting.
The lease for the building where BC's southwest campus is currently located expires at the end of next March. According to the college, Castle & Cooke, which oversees the lease, is not willing to renew it, in part due to parking issues.
Jeffrey Andrew, director for Investment Property Sales, provided the college and district with a proposal of five possible properties for a temporary southwest center.
“I don’t think we’re going to have any problems finding a temporary space that will satisfy the needs for the short term. Now, it’s really about what our long-term choice is,” he said.
However, only one of the properties on the list — 7500 District Blvd. — is in the southwest part of town.
Most of the properties also provide fewer than the 22,000 square feet the current center now has, which it has outgrown. Several temporary options also have parking challenges, including one on Chester Avenue downtown that only has 12 spaces available on the property, with other parking available on the street and in the 18th and Eye parking structure four blocks away.
“Most of these temporary locations aren’t going to afford us (an) ability to grow if we’re going to be in it for a significant period of time,” said Mike Giacomini, vice president of finance and administrative services for Bakersfield College. “It will stall our growth momentum and could frustrate our students into potentially taking smaller class loads or not choosing Bakersfield College as an option.”
Corking, the committee chair, said he believes the board will be able to decide on a temporary space that will have room built in to meet the center’s future growth.
“I have a complete confidence that we’re going to find something adequate that will allow you to keep growing for the short term,” he said.
The KCCD board is also expected to consider two options in December for a more permanent facility. Bakersfield College is pushing for the approval of a lease agreement with Gregory Bynum & Associates Inc. for an estimated $42 million, 61,000-square-foot space that will be part of the company’s University Office Center, a new development to be built on the southwest corner of the Cal State Bakersfield property.
BC officials say they like the site due to its proximity to Cal State Bakersfield and opportunities to join efforts.
However, there is a second option to consider: A $35 million, 62,000-square-foot center in the Seven Oaks Business Park, located at Bolthouse Drive and Buena Vista Road.
Some committee members appeared to be more favorable of this option, in part because it would be cheaper than the CSUB space.
“I like the site of CSUB. I think there’s intrinsic value to its proximity,” Beebe said. “But we’re talking about millions of dollars here. That puts a lot more teachers in classrooms.”
Beebe and other members of the committee also expressed a desire for an outright purchase or lease-to-purchase option for the sites so that the district could own whatever facility is decided on.
“I don’t like a lease because I feel like we don’t have control of our destiny,” Beebe said. “In 20 years, we could get kicked off our land, so to speak.”
The committee recommended that more research be done on purchase options and that they be presented to the board in December.
