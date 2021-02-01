In continued collaboration between Bakersfield’s higher-education institutions and local healthcare providers, 14 Registered Nursing students at Bakersfield College helped assist in a vaccine rollout at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley on Sunday.
According to a news release from the college, 400 vaccines were administered during the drive-thru clinic. Other organizations that helped in the effort were the Tehachapi Police Department, Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Fire Explorers and Station Springs CERT.
“We are so proud to be doing our part for the community, as Renegades and as a vital part of the healthcare system to assist with this important vaccine rollout,” Alisha Loken, BC’s Nursing Department Chair and Professor of Nursing, said in the news release. “Throughout this entire pandemic, I have been impressed with the dedication and heart that each of our student nurses have displayed. They have been so professional and kind, and at the end of each day, our students are still asking what more can they do for this community."
To learn more about how Bakersfield College has helped with the community’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19.