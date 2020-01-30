The Council for Higher Education Accreditation International Quality Group awarded Bakersfield College the 2019 CIQG Quality Award at the annual plenary CIQG meeting in Washington, D.C.
The council annually awards one community college internationally for outstanding performance of colleges and universities around the world who meet standards set forth by CHEA/CIQG. The criteria calls for high-quality performance across seven categories ranging from the institution’s impact on student outcomes to its impact on community and society.
Judith Eaton, president of CHEA, congratulated BC President Sonya Christian for being the “first community college to receive this award," according to a news release.
“It is beyond awesome that Bakersfield College is being recognized in an international arena for the transformational work that we embarked upon seven years ago,” Christian said in a news release. “BC’s faculty and staff have courageously redesigned what we do and how we do it, to ensure at every step that the sole focus of our work is the success of our students. To be evaluated against CIQG’s rigorous, high-performance standards and win this award is a validation of the quality and efficiency of our whole-college redesign effort."
In recent years, BC has garnered statewide and national attention for its innovative work leading to improvement in student outcomes. BC saw its largest graduating class in May 2019, conferring nearly 5,400 awards. Graduates included the second class of those earning a bachelor of science in Industrial Automation degree and nearly 100 graduates earning an associate’s degree for transfer as high school seniors through Early College.
CHEA recognized BC’s leadership in integrating all college operations to improve student learning and achievement through its rigorous and supportive learning environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.