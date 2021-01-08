Bakersfield College is rolling out the next section of its two-week, non-credit course work with a curriculum on mental health resilience.
According to a news release from BC, the online course is designed to introduce theories, strategies and methods for individuals to build and maintain psychological resilience skills.
Upcoming sections for the course are:
• CRN 33862 beginning Monday, Jan. 11
• CRN 33893 beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19
• CRN 33900 beginning Monday, Jan. 25
The college said existing students can sign up by logging onto their InsideBC account and search for the corresponding CRN nunber under the spring 2021 course offerings. New students will need to apply by visiting www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/apply.