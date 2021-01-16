The Bakersfield College’s Student Employment Department is offering qualifying students the chance to apply for jobs in more than 60 departments at the college, according to a BC news release.
It said that even during the pandemic, the college has maintained about 250 student positions in a remote environment. When on-campus activities start again, student employment is expected to return for about 700 students each year.
BC uses the Jobspeaker platform to post available jobs.
The spring semester started Saturday and classes are still available. While the campus is closed to the general public and only essential classes are being held on campus, various services and programs are virtually open through the Student Information Desk.