Bakersfield College offering Express Enrollment events

Those who would like to enroll for the fall semester at Bakersfield College can participate in one of several Express Enrollment events.
Participants can get help with enrolling, applying for financial aid and designing an educational plan. Counselors and staff can help with placement and registering for the right classes.
The events will be held:
• Noon to 8 p.m. June 2
• Noon to 5 p.m. June 16
• Noon to 8 p.m. July 7
• Noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 11
Register for a one-on-one session at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.