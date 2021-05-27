You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield College offering Express Enrollment events

1537522560-data.jpg

The Bakersfield College campus on Panorama Drive is shown in a file photo.

 Casey Christie / The Californian

Those who would like to enroll for the fall semester at Bakersfield College can participate in one of several Express Enrollment events.

Participants can get help with enrolling, applying for financial aid and designing an educational plan. Counselors and staff can help with placement and registering for the right classes.

The events will be held:

• Noon to 8 p.m. June 2

• Noon to 5 p.m. June 16

• Noon to 8 p.m. July 7

• Noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 11

Register for a one-on-one session at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.

Coronavirus Cases