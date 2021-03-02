Bakersfield College will host a special One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment Event on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. to help new and returning students enroll in late-start classes for the spring semester.
According to a news release from the college, counselors and support staff will be available during the event to help guide participants through each of the enrollment steps.
“The Express Enrollment event is intended to help students become a Renegade in just one day,” Steven Watkin, Executive Director of Outreach and Early College, said in the news release. “We know there are many individuals who want to come back and finish their education or get a new job skills certificate and this event can help them get started immediately on reaching their goals.”
The full selection of spring courses can be browsed by visiting the Bakersfield College website at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/academic/schedule.
Those interested in the one-day event can register by visiting: https://forms.gle/Bsy45ZTiWMcNpXuF7.