Bakersfield College offering business certificates

Bakersfield College is spreading the word about two non-tuition certificate offerings this spring.
The online courses run for two to four weeks, and certificates are earned after a student successfully completes three to five courses that take nine to 18 hours each, according to a college news release.
Customer Relations begins in March. The required courses include Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships, Collaboration and Team Building and Best Practices in Customer Service.
Digital Marketing for Small Business begins in April. Required courses include Business Branding, Creating a Basic Business Website, Marketing Maps and Google Advertising, Social Media for Business, and Blogging for Business.
To register, go to bakersfieldcollege.edu/backtocollege or connect to BC’s Rural Initiatives Zoom Lobby at http://bit.ly/3oslSVa.