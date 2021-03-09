Bakersfield College makes its debut as a community COVID-19 vaccination site

Bakersfield College made its debut as a community COVID-19 vaccination site with an event on Tuesday — one of just four that the college is hosting in a matter of days, including one at its Delano Campus.
This week the college expects to vaccinate as many as 450-500 residents, and it's the beginning of more vaccination events to be come.
Bakersfield College has applied and received approval from the state to administer vaccines but up until this week, there weren't quite enough doses in the county to bring onto its campuses.
"It means the world to us," said Nicky Damania, the director of student life and a key member of the college's COVID-19 task force. "Being able to provide the vaccine and bring back that normality has been what we've looked forward to. We want to help our community wherever we can."
Michael Reese, 67, said he felt lucky to learn about the event. He wiped away a tear describing what Tuesday's vaccine meant for him and his family. Once he receives his second dose, he plans to go up to the Bay Area to visit his daughter, who has been vaccinated, and grandkids who he hadn't seen in a year and a half.
"Video is nice, but it's not the same," he said.
Some of BC's vaccination events, including Tuesday's, are made possible by health partners bringing vaccine allotments onto campus. Tuesday's event was the result of a partnership between the college and VIPMD. Dignity Health is a partner with the upcoming drive-thru event on Saturday, which will include 150-200 doses, and for the Delano event on Monday, which will bring 100 doses.
But on Thursday, the college will be receiving its very own allotments as well. The BC Student Health and Wellness Center has been allocated 100 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines to be distributed on Thursday, making it one of the first in the county to do so.
Tuesday's event at Levinson Hall went as planned — except that 94 people were vaccinated, even more than organizers expected.
"We were able to get everyone in and out in the time frame we suspected," Damania said.
It broke right down the middle in terms of who showed up: half of the people were community members and the other half were members of Bakersfield College, such as faculty and staff, according to Damania. The only requirement was that they be eligible under current vaccine eligibility.
COVID-19 is transforming space in new ways. Levinson Hall is a one-time girls dormitory that became an administrative building. But on Tuesday it was where community members as well as Bakersfield College faculty and staff were getting a dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Five BC volunteers kept the flow of traffic moving along through the building. Patients lined up outside the building before checking in at the front to do paperwork. They were then being ferried into an office where BC student nurses, overseen by a faculty lead, administered shots.
"We were trying to make sure people had space for social distancing and had privacy," Damania said.
At the end of the building was a space where patients could wait for 15 minutes to make sure there were no ill effects from the vaccine. Tuesday, everyone felt okay.
Sarah O'Leary was pleased the shot didn't hurt or give her a headache. As a student worker, she was glad to get priority, because she, along with her boyfriend, have been living with and taking care of their disabled parents on both sides. They also have a daughter who is disabled.
"It definitely means us being able to do things, like maybe not 100 percent what we'd consider normal, but going back to some things," she said.