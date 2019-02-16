Bakersfield College could get its first armed police officer this year.
The college’s Public Safety department is looking to contract with the Bakersfield Police Department for a $150,000 one-year pilot agreement for an armed officer. If the contract is approved, the officer could be in place this summer or fall at the latest, according to BC officials.
“This is part of a growing response to a trend we’re seeing across the U.S. There are more safety incidents happening on school campuses,” said Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Mike Giacomini. “We’re trying to be proactive and see how this arrangement will impact student and employee safety on campus.”
The Bakersfield Police Department said it has not yet had major discussions with the college about this, Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.
If an agreement is reached and the pilot period goes well, Giacomini said the college could decide to arm more of its officers. However, he wants to see how the campus responds to one officer first.
“The first step is understanding what the impact one armed officer is going to have for us. I think it’s going to take a while for people to feel comfortable with that,” he said. “We want to make sure we have a welcoming environment for our students while also keeping safety at the forefront.”
A written report given to the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees didn't say what days and times an armed officer might work.
Students seemed to support the idea of having an armed officer on campus.
“I feel like having an armed officer on campus would most likely mitigate the chances of unfortunate events happening or would prevent them from getting worse,” said Phillip Anderson.
Fellow student Angel Venegas also expressed support for an armed officer.
“I think it would be a good thing because the students and the staff would have more protection. The fact an officer has a gun could make a difference,” he said.
While Venegas said he hasn’t heard of many major incidents on campus that have required major police force, he believes an officer would provide an extra layer of security.
“I think they already do a pretty good job keeping the school safe,” he said. “There are plenty of officers around, plenty of staff. I feel pretty safe here.”
As Bakersfield College has grown, so has the Public Safety department. In 2013, the department had a total of 23 employees, 12 of them full-time staff, one a part-time officer and 10 of them student workers. Now, it has nearly 50 employees with 18 full-time officers, one part-time officer and 31 student workers.
If the college moves forward with arming its officers, Giacomini said there would need to be some significant training, as only some of the officers have firearms training. They have the capability to use pepper spray and batons if necessary.
“We could train our officers internally or we could outsource to BPD or the Sheriff’s Office if needed,” he said.
If the college decides not to go that route, Giacomini said they may consider the use of Tasers as another tool the officers could use.
“We’re open to all possibilities to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff and students,” he said.
Besides the officer, Giacomini said the college is also interested in hiring a full-time dispatcher, estimated to cost nearly $65,000 a year. Currently, dispatch duties are shared between officers and the secretary.
“They all have too many other things to do,” he said. “I would rather have officers out patrolling than sitting behind a desk.”
A single dispatcher handling all requests for service would help bring added consistency to the department, Giacomini said.
“This would help ensure that our staff, our officers, get to the right place at the right time,” he said. “When you have consistent voice, it weeds out a lot of errors in communication over radio. I feel this would strongly impact our ability to respond.”
Giacomini said the average response time for the officers is around two minutes.
Academic Senate President Steven Holmes said he appreciates the preliminary investigation the college has done on how the Public Safety department could be improved.
“I think we need to pursue this in greater detail,” he said. “We’re underprepared for any serious event on campus, but (these developments) could help turn that around.”
Giacomini said some of the college’s plans are likely years away from becoming a reality and could very well change. However, he is hopeful that at least some of it will come to pass.
“We will continue to monitor all of this and move forward accordingly,” he said. “This is really about making this a great, safe environment for the students to grow and flourish.”
