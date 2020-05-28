Bakersfield College is partnering with the California Colleges Chancellor’s Office, the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the California Department of Social Services and the UFW Foundation to provide virtual immigration clinics for Bakersfield College students, staff and faculty.
These virtual immigration clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every second Tuesday and fourth Thursday of the month.
The services will include general immigration consultations as well as assistance on DACA renewals, citizenship, family petitions, FBI and background checks, adjustment of status and visas.
Funds were provided by the state’s 2018-19 Budget, which earmarked $10 million for the California Department of Social Services to contract with nonprofit organizations and deliver immigration legal services to California community college students across the state. Bakersfield College is one of 65 hub colleges participating in the Community College Immigration Legal Services Project.
If Bakersfield College students have an urgent or time-sensitive matter, they are encouraged to call the UFW Foundation at (661) 324-2500. DACA renewals are being prioritized at this time. Fee assistance is available to students with economic need until the allocated funding is exhausted.
Bakersfield College students, staff and faculty may email ab540@bakersfieldcollege.edu to receive instructions on scheduling appointments.
