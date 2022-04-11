Bakersfield College is looking for new 'Voices'

For the first time in its history, Bakersfield College is looking for several public address announcers to be the “Voices of the Renegades,” according to a BC news release.
The announcers would be for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond.
A strong voice that may sound "made for PA Announcing" will not be the sole determining factor in the decision, the release notes. Equally important will be characteristics such as enthusiasm, energy and sense of timing.
Those interested can submit a video audition via email to analicia.croonquist@bakersfieldcollege.edu for consideration. The video should not be longer than two to three minutes, and must state which sport the candidate is seeking.
The deadline for submissions is May 31.