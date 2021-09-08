Bakersfield College invites public to Twin Towers monument

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Bakersfield College has created a Twin Towers monument that will be on display outside the Veterans Resource Center at the Panorama Campus through Saturday.
The public can view the monument, visit a Veterans Resource Center booth to write a special message of remembrance and attach a red memorial carnation to the monument.
"The structures, constructed by BC’s welding professor Jeremy Staat, measure 6’ x 1’, four inches wide squared and were designed out of 2” x 2” x .060 wall square tubing with expanded metal in the openings to resemble the Twin Towers. The structure contains nearly 3,000 welding tacks within the monument in honor of the souls lost that day. BC’s horticulture faculty, Lindsay Ono, provided the plants and rubble for the display, representing new life, hope and the tenacity of our country," according to a college news release.
Carnation booth hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Campus guests are asked to follow all campus COVID protocols.