Bakersfield College hosting two pop-up vaccine clinics this weekend

Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center is partnering with the college’s nursing students to operate two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from the school.
The Friday afternoon clinic will be held from 1-3 p.m. at David Nelson Pocket Park, 1511 Niles Street. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed at the event, which is being put on as a collaboration between BC, City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Upside Productions and the Centric Health Foundation.
On Saturday, between 10 a.m. and noon, another pop-up event will be held on BC's campus, 1801 Panorama Drive. It will be a drive-thru style clinic to distribute first and second doses of Moderna.
Both clinics are listed on Myturn.ca.gov and appointments are available.
“It’s so important to have the vaccines available, reaching every resident throughout our communities,” Gonzales said in a news release. “I am so thankful for the partners who are coming together to make this clinic happen at the David Nelson Pocket Park, especially BC’s Nursing Students. These future nurses have been at every opportunity they can find to help distribute the vaccines and I couldn’t be more grateful for their service.”