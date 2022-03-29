Bakersfield College hosting celebration of life for Jack Hernandez

Bakersfield College is hosting a celebration of life for longtime administrator and professor Jack Hernandez starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
Hernandez, who began his career as a philosophy professor at Bakersfield College in 1961 and retired in 2017 as the founding director of the Norman Levan Center for the Humanities, died in November at age 84.
“It is hard to put into words how tremendous his impact on Bakersfield College and our Bakersfield community has been over the past 60 years,” according to a statement from the college announcing the event.
In addition to his roles with the college, he was also a prolific writer who penned a number of Community Voices pieces for the Bakersfield Californian, as well as being a prolific poet, college officials noted.
College officials are asking those who would like to attend to RSVP for the event, which is happening inside the Campus Center Conference Room on the third floor.
RSVP for the event by calling or emailing Tarina Perry at 661-395-4300, or tperry@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Those planning to visit should fill out a special guest parking request, which is available at https://bit.ly/BCparkingpass. Information about the campus COVID-19 protocols in place for the event can be found at bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19/visitors.