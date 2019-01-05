It may be far from summer, but that didn’t stop people from taking a swim in the Bakersfield College pool on Saturday.
The college held its first Polar Bear Swim and Dip to raise money for its swim team. Participants were able to either take a quick dip in the icy pool before quickly getting out or doing a 25-yard swim across the pool.
Afterward, attendees were able to enjoy some warm refreshments, including coffee and cocoa.
